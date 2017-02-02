9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 6 unlocked (refurb) $200, Logitech Accessories up to 40% off, LG 55″ OLED 4K UHDTV $1,499, more

- Feb. 2nd 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

iphone-6-copy-1

Give your kids (or yourself!) a refurb unlocked iPhone 6 16GB GSM for $200 shipped (Orig. $649)

amazon-logitech-goldbox

Logitech Gold Box: Save on wireless keyboards, mice, desktop speakers and more with prices from $14 Prime shipped

lg-oled-4k-tv-deal

LG’s OLED TVs are the best way to enjoy sports and movies, pick up this 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499 shipped (Reg. $2,000)

2016-macbook-pro-toys

Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

nes-classic-edition-zelda1

One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!

secret-of-mana-51

Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)

ticwatch2_2

Review: The Mobvoi Ticwatch 2 is one of the few great entry-level smartwatches left, and it’s on sale right now

fabriq-speaker-1

Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

sandisk-ultra-fit-128gb-usb-3-0-flash-drive

 

Daily Deals: SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive $25, Miroir Element DLP Projector $100, more

steve-jobs

iTunes rolls out digital movie sale full of hits under $8: Steve Jobs, Straight Outta Compton, and more for $5

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

sony-mdrzx330bt

Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)

pad-and-quill-ipad-valentine-sale

Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more

jabra-sport-pulse-wireless-bluetooth-stereo-headset-with-built-in-heart-rate-monitor

Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Headset with Built-In Heart Rate Monitor $65 (Reg. $108), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

logitech-spotlight

Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you

airbus-3-taxi-4

Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]

jollylook

Jollylook is the Polaroid instant camera for vintage-enthusiasts

mega_man_25d_1_0_promo_artwork-1

This fan-made Mega Man 2.5D game adds a whole new perspective to the Blue Bomber

