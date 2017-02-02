9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 6 unlocked (refurb) $200, Logitech Accessories up to 40% off, LG 55″ OLED 4K UHDTV $1,499, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Give your kids (or yourself!) a refurb unlocked iPhone 6 16GB GSM for $200 shipped (Orig. $649)
Logitech Gold Box: Save on wireless keyboards, mice, desktop speakers and more with prices from $14 Prime shipped
LG’s OLED TVs are the best way to enjoy sports and movies, pick up this 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499 shipped (Reg. $2,000)
Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!
Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free (Reg. $3)
- The unique image manipulation app Bazaart goes free on iOS for the first time in years (Reg. $5)
- The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 drops to its lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
Review: The Mobvoi Ticwatch 2 is one of the few great entry-level smartwatches left, and it’s on sale right now
Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive $25, Miroir Element DLP Projector $100, more
iTunes rolls out digital movie sale full of hits under $8: Steve Jobs, Straight Outta Compton, and more for $5
- Aukey 2.4A Dual-USB Wall Charger $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10), more
- The Withings Go Activity and Sleep Tracker just $50 shipped (Reg $74)
- LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth Earbuds: $67 shipped (Orig. $120)
- The Quell zen puzzler price drops on iOS: Memento+ $1, more
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on PS4, Xbox One free all weekend long
- Games/Apps: Trine 1 $2, GTA V for $30, iOS freebies, more
- Beyerdynamic A20 Headphone Amp: $299 shipped (Orig. $500+)
- Bring ‘Heart of Darkness’ to your Kindle eBook library for free
- You can grab a $50 Domino’s Gift Card for just $40 shipped today (20% off) + many more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more
Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Headset with Built-In Heart Rate Monitor $65 (Reg. $108), more
- Pioneer Andrew Jones Bookshelf Speakers: $90 (Reg. $130)
- Kindle First eBook freebies for February
- The HAMMERHEAD 4V Rechargeable Screwdriver $20
- Free PS Plus Games for February
- Spigen Power/Car Accessories for your Smartphone 33% off
- Own these Disney classics in digital HD for as little as $5
- Comixology Digital Comics for Free: Wolverine & more
- BLACK+DECKER 16″ Cordless Lawn Mower $250, more
- Aukey FM Transmitter Radio Car Kit $7
- Takeya Pitcher at its all-time low today: $11.50
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer $35
- DJI’s Phantom 3 Advanced Drone: $539
- Walmart is now offering free 2-day shipping
- Parrot’s AR. 2.0 Quadricopter Drone $170
- SkyBell Wi-Fi 1080p video doorbell $149 (Reg. $199)
- Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller (refurb.): $90
- The Edwin The Duck kids’ toy for iOS: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rachio 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller $204.50, more
- LEGO Sets: The Batman Movie Joker Lowrider $27, more
- VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $999
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Old Navy, Gap, and more
- Display w/ USB ports: HP 32-inch $300, more
- Save an extra 20% off any Nike clearance items
- VUDU offers one free movie rental
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit Travel Mug for under $14
- 6-months of the Washington Post free as a Prime member
- RTIC SoftPak cooler bags starting from $70
- Get a free large 1-topping pizza at Papa Johns
- 4-pack Philips Daylight LED Light Bulbs $8, more
- Free HD Movie Rental at Vudu
- Get two-day delivery w/ Google Express, free six month trial
- LEGO Building Kits: Batman Movie The Joker $35, more
- Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch Surround Sound System for just $160
- Google Play Music + Youtube Red Free Unlimited for 4-months
- Get a FedEx printable in-store coupon for $5 off a $15 or more
- 10-Pack of highly-rated 16-Ounce Pub Glasses for just $12
- AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Block Set at $19
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you
Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]
Jollylook is the Polaroid instant camera for vintage-enthusiasts
This fan-made Mega Man 2.5D game adds a whole new perspective to the Blue Bomber
- Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack
- Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps
- LEGO Life is an Instagram-like social network for kids to share builds
- TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge desk accessory for your Apple Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2
- The man behind the original Hoverboard returns with a new electric two-wheeler
- DIYers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts have to see this walnut work bench with a hidden display
- The Rollcap 4K Action Camera w/ built-in 3-axis image stabilizer promises smooth video
- Oceanhorn 2 for iOS is being developed on Unreal Engine 4, check out these gorgeous screens
- RBI Baseball 17 is on its way for iOS, Android, Playstation 4 and Xbox One
- The Rosetta Wearable Disk has over 1,000 different languages stored on it