Chrome 56 for iOS adds a QR code scanner via 3D Touch, redesigns iPad tab switcher

Just a few days following the debut of Chrome 56 on the desktop, Google has started pushing the same new version to iOS users. While not a major update, this new version does bring along a couple of useful features, including a handy QR code scanner.

Chrome isn’t exactly the first app I’d expect to find a built-in QR scanner in, but it seems pretty useful nonetheless. By accessing the 3D Touch menu for Chrome on compatible iPhones, users can quickly access a QR reader which will then open up scanned links via Google’s browser. For those with older or incompatible hardware, don’t worry, Google hasn’t left you out. The new screen is also available via iOS’ Spotlight feature by simply searching for “QR.”

QR codes have the potential to be truly useful, but many people never use them since it requires downloading extra apps. With this added feature, Google has certainly made reading these codes easier, so perhaps it’ll help people use QR codes just a bit more often.

Along with that, this latest version of Chrome has also redesigned the tab switcher for its iPad layout, which Google says will “make it easier to access your open sites.”

The now open-source Chrome 56 for iOS is available now via the App Store.