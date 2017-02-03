Spotify’s former VP of Content hired by Apple Music to sign more indie labels

Spotify’s former VP of Content – and one of the company’s first U.S. hires – has moved to Apple Music. Apple confirmed to Business Insider that Steve Savoca joined the company this month.

The site says that his main focus will be on signing up more indie labels to the service.

He’ll be doing the same thing for Apple that he did for Spotify — heading up label relations based out of New York, focusing on relationships with smaller, independent labels, especially internationally, Business Insider has learned.

Savaco’s background is on the other side of the fence, having worked in marketing roles for several different labels, as well as being a drummer for a band called the Werefrogs during the 1990s. He is one of the directors of the Music Business Association.

Apple Music and other streaming music services are set to get some of Prince’s music for the first time since July 2015, when the late singer pulled his work from all streaming services bar Tidal. Warner Music Group has reportedly signed a deal for its Prince albums. It’s unclear whether other labels with rights to some of Prince’s music will follow suit.

