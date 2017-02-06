Apple kicks off Back to School 2017 promotion on Macs and iPads in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan

Apple is launching its annual Back to School promotion on Macs and iPads this week in New Zealand and Australia. Localized as ‘Back to Uni’, this year’s promotion runs from February 7 to March 16 and includes Apple Store credit for qualified purchases. Apple’s Back to School promo is also live in Japan.

The promotion includes gift cards when purchasing iMacs, Mac Pros, MacBooks, MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and iPad Pros. Macs can be built-to-order and still qualify for the promotion, and standard education discounts on Macs, iPads, and AppleCare can be applied in addition to the free Apple Store gift card.

In New Zealand, a qualified Mac purchase includes a NZ$105 Apple Store gift card and a qualified iPad purchase includes a NZ$75 Apple Store gift card. In Australia, Mac purchases include a A$100 Apple Store gift card and iPad purchases come with a A$70 Apple Store Gift Card. In Japan, Macs include a 8,500 yen gift card and iPads include a 5,500 yen gift card.

Qualified purchasers include students, teachers, and university staff members: