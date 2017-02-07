9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard $50, Nomad Apple Watch Sale, Samsung 65″ 4K UHDTV $900, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Logitech K830 Illuminated Bluetooth Keyboard $50, Logitech M310 Wireless Optical Mouse $10, more

Nomad has launched its Warehouse Clearance Sale, taking 75% off popular accessories: Stand for Apple Watch $10, more

Stock up on Anker accessories up to 40% off: iPhone 7 Clear Case $6, 2-pack Screen Protectors $6, Lightning/USB-C Cables, more

Pick up a new aluminum Apple Watch Dock in Silver or Space Gray for just $9 Prime shipped today

Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale at Best Buy for $900 (Reg. $1,100)

Go big or go home: Sharp’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is marked down to $1,149 shipped (Reg. $1,500+)

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $150 at Target, score the Wi-Fi 32GB model for $450 shipped

Target takes $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 as third-party Nike look-alike Sport Bands drop to $6 Prime shipped

Save up to $150 off no-contract iPhones at Boost Mobile: grab an iPhone 7 for just $450 shipped, more

Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)

9to5Rewards: NES Classic Edition Bundle Giveaway w/ extra controller, Zelda backpack, 2x Mario amiibo & more ($150+ value)

12 superstar Mac apps incl. Launchbar, NotePlan, Command One PRO, more: $13 (and rising! Orig. $387)

Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Amazon offers the Fabriq Portable Bluetooth and AirPlay Speaker with Alexa for $40 Prime shipped (all-time low)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Enjoy booming wireless sound w/o the Beats price tag: Sony Bluetooth Headphones $68

luvvitt-casesGrab these Luvvitt Cases for $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $10): iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro, more

Gift Cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Lowe’s, Children’s Place, CVS, Toys R Us, AMC + many more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ping is a GPS-enabled tracker that allows monitoring of all your important gear from an iPhone

TomTom introduces the Touch Cardio, its new fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring

Vintage gamers are definitely going to want to check out these epic Art of Atari books + early pre-order deals

