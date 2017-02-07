Dodge shows off new 2018 Durango SRT as latest with Apple’s CarPlay, BeatsAudio

Dodge today announced its 2018 Dodge Durango SRT at the Chicago Auto Show as its latest vehicle to come with Apple’s CarPlay platform stock.

The three-row, 475-horsepower SUV sports a 8.4-inch touchscreen that utilizes Unconnect software to interface with CarPlay (and Android Auto) and a nine speaker BeatsAudio sound system. It also comes with a 5-year trial of SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic.

Dodge says the 2018 Durango SRT is the “fastest and most capable three-row SUV with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)–certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and capable of 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration in 4.4 seconds.”

Support for CarPlay in the new Durango will make it the company’s third vehicle to officially support Apple’s platform that offers an iOS-like experience on in-dash systems using a connected iPhone. Apple’s list of officially supported vehicles that come with CarPlay already includes the 2017 Dodge Challenger and the 2017 Dodge Charger.

The 2018 Durango will be available through Dodge dealerships starting in the last quarter of this year.

Other new vehicles with CarPlay are also being announced for the Chicago Auto Show this month. Subaru’s 2018 Legacy, for example, is another vehicle with CarPlay that was announced during the show.