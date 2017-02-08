Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day in-app event starts today: double candy, 6 hour lures, more pink Pokémon

If there’s a holiday on the calendar, you can almost guarantee Pokémon Go will have an in-app event to promote the game. With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, Niantic announced today a special Valentine’s Day-themed event for trainers kicking off today through next week.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a sweeter time to double the amount of Candy you’ll earn every time you catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon. Your Buddy Pokémon is also getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit and will find Candy twice as fast!

Trainers will notice way more Chansey, Clefable, and other pink Pokémon spawning in the wild, and eggs hatched from walking will include Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum at a higher rate than usual. Pokémon Go is also extending the duration of lures through the Valentine’s Day event with a 6 hour limit versus the usual 30 minutes.

Pokémon Go’s latest in-app event kicks off today at 11 am PST/2 pm EST and runs through the same time on February 15, the day after Valentine’s Day.

Niantic ran similar events with the game around Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Day, and other holidays as well.

Pokémon Go has also been teaming up with businesses including Sprint and Starbucks to create PokéStops and even a Pokémon-themed Frappacino that promote the game. Back in December, Pokémon Go added Apple Watch support for tracking outdoor walks and interacting with the game.

Pokémon Go is a free download with optional in-app purchases on the App Store.