Square launches new iPad-based point-of-sale service for retailers with 30-day free trial

Square is releasing a new iPad-based point-of-sale solution called Square for Retail that includes “a complete package of business tools built to work together seamlessly.” The point-of-sale package starts with a new iPad app launching today called Square Retail.

Square says its new Retail app includes point-of-sale features as well as a “search-based interface for faster checkout and bar code scanning to quickly build a cart.” Square also highlights retail features including customer directories, inventory management, and employee management tools:

A smart customer directory that tracks sales by customer and automatically builds customer profiles and sorts them into groups based on sales habits.

A smarter way to manage inventory with advanced, real-time inventory management across all business locations, as well as purchase orders, vendor management, and cost of goods sold and margin reporting.

Built-in employee management tools for all your employees, which includes lockdown features and functionality by employee level, across all your employees and locations.

Square for Retail is aimed at larger sellers and businesses as a sophisticated solution based on iOS.

Square for Retail joins Square’s existing point-of-sale solutions and the new service for retailers has a simple business model: $60/month per register for any number of employees or locations and a 2.75% fee per transaction for payment processing.

Businesses can try Square for Retail free for 30 days through a $60 credit per register when using the app and bundle. Square also sells retail POS kits that include iPads, stands, registers, and receipt printers.

Square also recently kicked off a promotion for small businesses with free processing fees and discounted readers to encourage Apple Pay adoption.

Square Retail for iPad is live on the App Store now.