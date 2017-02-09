Apple’s new $199 Pro Apps Bundle for Education now available in 35 countries

After launching a new Pro Apps Bundle earlier this month that includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro X, and Apple’s other pro apps at a discounted price for education customers, the offer is now available in additional countries outside of the US.

Apple confirmed on Twitter that the Pro Apps Bundle is now available in 35 countries after initially launching in the US late last week. The bundle, which offers 5 apps in total for quite a significant discount, appears to be available in most markets where Apple runs an education discount program with some of the notable larger markets including Canada, Australia, China, Japan, the UK, and South Korea.

The bundle costs $199 for education customers, which is notably the regular price of Logic Pro X, Apple’s professional audio production suite, by itself. The bundle also includes Final Cut Pro X (Reg. $399), Motion 5 (Reg. $49.99), and MainStage 3 (Reg. $29.99).

Apple notes that education pricing is available to college students, students accepted to college, parents buying for college students, faculty, homeschool teachers, and staff at all grade levels. The bundle is available to purchase online and gives customers download codes to get the apps on the Mac App Store.