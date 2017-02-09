Growing number of matte black iPhone 7 users report chipped paint on edges & back of device

According to a growing number of posts on Apple’s Support forums, some iPhone 7 matte black models are suffering from paint chips. Affected users claim that even with the use of a case, their iPhone 7 matte black model is showing paint chips around the edges of the device and on the back…

The issue is similar to one that plagued the black iPhone 5 when it was first released. While the issue appears to be rather limited in scope as of right now, the Apple Support forum has reached multiple pages in length and continues to grow

Users report that they see paint chips around the edges and back of their matte black iPhone 7. Specifically, the iPhone 7 Plus model seems to be affected more so than the smaller model. Apple Support has apparently been unhelpful in replacing or repairing affected devices, calling it an uncovered cosmetic flaw.

One user writes:

I’ve bought my iPhone 7 Plus and after 3 weeks the paint started chipping/peeling near the right speakers. I have contacted Apple care and they asked to send a few images of the problem and after 12 days they told me it is not covered under warranty since it is under cosmetic damage.

The issue appears to plague the area around the speaker grille most commonly. Another use explains:

The paint is starting to chip at the speaker grille and it is very disappointing from Apple. I have never dropped or knocked the phone against anything.

Other affected areas seem to include the back of the device near the Apple logo and around the volume buttons:

I have the same issue with my iPhone 7 plus in matte black before, it started chipping on the back portion near the apple logo the 1st week I’ve used it and on the 2nd week the speaker grille and the corners of the volume button chipped as well.

Some users report that they have been able to remedy the problem with basic acrylic paint from local craft shops, but that of course won’t prevent other areas of the device from chipping.

Obviously, wear and tear is expected with something used as often as an iPhone, but many users affected by this issue report that the paint chipping starts right after their purchase. It’s unclear how widespread this problem is at this point and if it will warrant a response from Apple, but nevertheless it’s something to keep an eye on if you’re a matte black iPhone 7 user.

If Apple does respond, it will likely be something along the lines of chipping being “normal for aluminum…”