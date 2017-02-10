9to5Rewards: Twelve South MagicBridge for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic TrackPad 2 [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Twelve South, makers of high-quality accessories designed specifically for Apple products. Or as they call it, PC incompatible.

The company has its brand new Twelve South MagicBridge to give away, its product that joins Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 together into one neat package. The new MagicBridge normally sells for $35.

MagicBridge connects your Apple Wireless Keyboard and your Magic Trackpad 2, creating a one-piece control surface that lets you type and swipe more efficiently. MagicBridge cleans up your desktop, or rests on your lap, to completely control your Mac from afar. Connecting your keyboard and trackpad brings everything together, like a MacBook. Left or right-handed? No worries. MagicBridge can place your Trackpad on whichever side you prefer. It works like magic, without the hocus-pocus.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of from our ColorWare custom MacBook skins giveaway are: @leothelion96, @IssaNY25, @Silverbullit_, @erickasey5, and @doutee. Congrats!

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.