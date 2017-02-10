Sprint’s latest unlimited data plan includes up to 5 lines for $90/month for a limited time

In their latest effort to pull customers away from other carriers, Sprint has started offering a new unlimited plan with up to 5 lines for $90/month. This limited time offer from the fourth most used U.S. wireless carrier comes on the heels of T-Mobile simplifying and bundling taxes and fees into their plans. In contrast, last month both AT&T and Verizon made changes to dissuade their customers from continuing on with grandfathered unlimited plans. We’ll break down the fine print of Sprint’s newest offer after the break…

While Verizon and AT&T are making it more costly and difficult to hold on to unlimited plans, it makes sense that Sprint and T-Mobile are using this as an opportunity to gain customers from the top two U.S. wireless carriers. With T-Mobile’s new T-MobileONE plans users can get unlimited service for 4 lines for $160 total, with taxes and fees included (one line starts at $70). Throttling applies to users in the top 3% of T-Mobile users (about >28GBs).

Sprint is providing an even better deal with 5 lines for $90, at least for the first year. To see if this is really a good fit for you check out the fine details and requirements:

Must be a new account

Must sign up for ebill

“Data depriortizatioan applies during times of congestion” (these lines will be throttled)

1 line is $50/month, 2 lines, $90 month, lines 3-5 are free

“After 3/31/18 pay $60/mo. for line 1 and $30/mo. for lines 3-5 w/ Autopay” (This appears to be a typo on Sprint’s website and should be lines 2-5 are $30/mo. so effectively the plan price doubles from $90 to $180 after a year)

Sprint’s website doesn’t explicitly say, but they usually require you to purchase new phones through them to qualify for the promotion.

All things considered this could be a great deal if you have good Sprint coverage where you live, here is the coverage map if you’re not sure. Also, it may be best to ask friends and family who have or previously had Sprint for some first-hand accounts. Even after the promotional first year period, 5 unlimited lines with Sprint comes out to roughly $36 a month per line before taxes and fees.

One last note, most carriers have a 14 day return period if you make a switch and are unsatisfied, but make sure to ask beforehand if you’re not confident about the coverage or anything else. You can check out more details about Sprint’s promotion on their website.