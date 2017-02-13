Live steam: Watch Eddy Cue’s interview at Recode’s ‘Code Media’ conference here [Video]

As previously announced, Eddy Cue will be interviewed at Recode’s Code Media conference this evening. Cue, who is Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, will sit down with Recode’s Peter Kafka for an in-depth chat.

At Apple, Cue heads up is Apple Music, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Pay, and the company’s other various services. This isn’t first Cue’s appearance at Recode’s Code event, as he was interviewed alongside Jimmy Iovine in 2014 to discuss Apple’s acquisition of Beats.

As for what we can expect to be discussed tonight, Apple’s original content efforts will likely be a central talking point. Additionally, we can probably expect some Apple Music talk, with Cue perhaps offering up some growth and user base size numbers.

Cue’s interview can be live streamed on YouTube and is embedded below. If you can’t watch the video itself, stay tuned as we break down everything notable that Cue has to say.