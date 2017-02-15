KGI: iPhone 8 to feature new ‘function area’ in place of Touch ID, 5.15-inch usable screen space

According to a new investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 will adopt a new “function area” at the bottom the display. This feature is possible due to the near bezel-less design of the iPhone 8 and subsequent bump in screen size to 5.8-inch.

The function area is said to be located in the same area as the current Home button and will thus replace Touch ID. Kuo notes, however, that Apple plans to make up for the lack of Touch ID with new biometric technologies that will be able to securely offer similar functionalities as Touch ID. While Kuo doesn’t dive into specifics, features such as facial recognition have been rumored before.

Kuo’s latest report also offers more details on size. With the new function area housing virtual buttons and other actions, Kuo says that the usable display real estate will be around 5.15-inches.

Earlier this week, Kuo issued a note claiming that the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8 would be similar in size to the current 4.7-inch model, while also including a much bigger battery. From our report on Monday:

KGI says the dramatic increase in battery capacity is made possible by Apple adopting a stacked ‘substrate-like’ PCB mainboard. By making the board smaller, more space inside the device is available for battery chemistry. This is shown by the larger blue area in the diagram, provided by KGI research.

For all of the details concerning the new iPhone 8, head to our continuously updated guide. What do you think of Apple adding a new “function area” to the iPhone? Let us know down in the comments.