Ticketmaster for iOS adds Apple Music integration for easily tracking upcoming concerts

Ticketmaster for iOS was today updated with Apple Music integration, allowing users to more easily find upcoming concerts based on what’s in their Apple Music library.

The update pushes the app 1.10.2 and makes it significantly easier to quickly know when an artist you love is touring.

Once you’ve downloaded the latest version of Ticketmaster from the App Store, you’ll be prompted to give the app access to your Apple Music library. If you choose to do so, Ticketmaster will scan your library for artists:

Be the first to know about upcoming events: Import your favorites and your music library and we’ll find events for you.

Ticketmaster explains that once you give the app access, you can receive push notifications about when your favorite artists tour. If you choose to go a step farther and give Ticketmaster access to location services, you’ll get more details such as where your favorite artists will be stopping on their tour, as well.

The full change log for the update is below:

Integration with Apple Music! Scan your Apple music library and receive ticket alerts about your favorite artists.

And when you enable notification and location services we can give you details – like where you can see them play next.

Integration with Apple Music is a notable update for Ticketmaster as it makes it easier for users to know when their favorite artists are touring. Ticketmaster isn’t the first app to add Apple Music integration, though. Nike+ Run Club, for instance gained Apple Music integration last October, while Shazam sports integration for easily adding identified songs to your library.

To allow apps to integrate Apple Music, Apple released official Apple Music API documentation last spring highlighting what developers could do with the service. This API is what’s used by apps like Ticketmaster, Shazam, and Nike+ Run Club.

The latest version of Ticketmaster is available on the App Store now.