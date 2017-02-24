Linea sketching app for iPad updated with new Apple Pencil features, Presentation Mode, more

Last month The Iconfactory released Linea for iPad which is a really well crafted sketching app designed with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil in mind. The app made our weekly Friday 5 app pick video following its launch.

Now Linea is back with a new app update that includes further Apple Pencil support and optimization plus a few new features. Version 1.0.2 of Linea for iPad brings tilt support for every drawing tool included so you can take advantage of the Apple Pencil’s intelligent drawing features.

Linea 1.0.2 also includes a new Presentation Mode that works with Apple TV. Check out the full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 1.0.2 NEW FEATURES: Tilt support for the Apple Pencil can now be used with each tool: – Technical Pencil: A smooth, faded stroke along the edge of hard lead – Art Pencil: Soft, wide shading that varies with both size settings & pressure – Pen: Flat nib great for hard edges or calligraphic writing – Marker: Wide flat stroke perfect for coloring large areas of the screen – Eraser: Round vs flat oval tip for erasing Move Sketches from one Project to another: – Long-press a drawing in the Project view > Move… – Select multiple drawings in Select mode to move them all at once New Sketch command: – Creates a new, blank sketch using current grid & background settings – Located under the More (…) menu when drawing Presentation Mode via video out or AirPlay to an Apple TV: – Displays the current sketch full screen and omits tool palettes, zoom level & rotation – Turn on AirPlay via Control Center (or connect a display via a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter) then activate Presentation Mode from within a sketch from the More Actions (…) menu IMPROVEMENTS: – Hexagonal Grid: Available in multiple sizes in Grids & Templates – Double-tapping the Eraser icon now offers to clear the active layer – After closing a sketch or paging to a different one, if you return to it without changing another sketch, you can undo the last few actions BUG FIXES: – Improved Apple Pencil tracking on the opacity mini-sliders in the Layers panel – Improved error message when attempting to rename a project to include a slash

Linea for iPad is available for $9.99 on the App Store. Version 1.0.2 is a free update for existing customers.