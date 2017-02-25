Apple prompting iOS 10.3 users to enable two-factor authentication w/ push notification

Apple has started prompting iOS 10.3 beta users to enable two-factor authentication with a new push notification. The prompt has only started appearing over the last 24 hours or so and seems to have hit most users in the middle of the night last night.

If you swipe on the notification, you’re taken to a screen in the Settings app that explains what two-factor authentication is and how to enable it for maximum security. Additionally, there’s an option to learn more which brings up a longer explanation of the processor.

Furthermore, if you open the Settings app and you don’t have two-factor authentication turned on, you’ll see a new warning at the top asking you to do so, even if you ignored this notification.

Here’s what Apple says regarding two-factor in the Settings app:

Two-factor authentication is the best way to keep your account secure. It can protect your account even if someone learns your password. When signing in, you’ll verify your identity one of your devices or your phone number.

The notification that Apple is pushing to users doesn’t go away automatically. You’ll either have to manually clear it or enable two-factor authentication to get it to go away. Simply unlocking your phone doesn’t get rid of it like traditional notifications.

The process of enabling two-factor authentication is incredibly simple. From the Settings interface, you’ll simply tap the “Turn on” option and confirm your phone number. From there, you’re all set and you’ll receive a confirmation email from Apple informing you that two-factor authentication has been enabled on your account.

Apple putting an enhanced focus on two-factor authentication is a notable move by the company and is a continuation of its focus on user security. While right now the notification and Settings warning only seems to appear for iOS 10.3 beta users, Apple will ideally give regular users the same notification when iOS 10.3 is released to the public sometime later this spring. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your Apple ID and iCloud account and that’s something that shouldn’t be taken lightly this day and age.

Have you gotten this two-factor authentication notification on your iOS device? Let us know down in the comments.

Thanks, Ben!