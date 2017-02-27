1Password for Mac updated with enhanced Touch Bar support, Mac App Store free trial

1Password for Mac is out with a new update that includes enhanced Touch Bar support on the new MacBook Pro and a new payment model. The powerful password manager was previously priced around $65, and now AgileBits is shifting to a subscription model that allows free trials on the Mac App Store.

1Password for Mac version 6.6 includes even more Touch Bar support than the initial update that launched back in November. Customizing passwords when changing or creating new passwords now works with the Touch Bar on new MacBook Pros. A new slider appears when editing passwords so you can easily change how many characters or words appear in each password you generate.

AgileBits is also moving 1Password for Mac to a new payment model. 1Password on the Mac App Store was previously priced around $65 on the Mac App Store and did not include free trials unless purchasing from the web. Going forward, 1Password for Mac will shift to a monthly subscription model for revenue. This also enables free trials on the Mac App Store as Apple allows free trials for auto-renewable subscriptions.

1Password for customers who purchased the software from the Mac App Store during the paid up front period isn’t changing:

1Password now comes with a 30 day free trial in the Mac App Store. Those downloading 1Password for the first time will start their trial and be prompted to subscribe once their trial expires. Your single subscription allows you to use 1Password on all your devices and always have access to the latest versions. Those who previously purchased 1Password in the Mac App Store will continue to be able to use 1Password as before and are not required to subscribe to our 1Password membership. Although there are a lot of great reasons why you should…

You can read more about the changes on the AgileBits blog and find full release notes on the Mac App Store.