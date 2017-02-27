First drone footage since naming of Apple Park shows completed parking garage & more [Video]

It’s a few days since the official naming of Apple’s new campus as Apple Park, and we’re today seeing the first drone footage following the announcement.

The solar panel installation on the garage roofing is now 100% complete, and looks stunning. It seems likely the garage will be home to more electric cars than you’d find at other companies.

The solar panels on the main building are still being added as other work continues to be ready for the first employees to move in in April …

The maintenance facility is now being prepared for landscaping work, and more trees have been planted above the main access tunnel. Heavy equipment can also be seen at work preparing the meadows and the two miles of walkways that will wind their way through the park.

We can also see major progress on the fitness center, as well as other smaller ancillary buildings.

In the center of the main building, more drought-resistant trees are being planted.

While drone footage has kept us updated on exterior construction, little has yet been seen of the interiors. Apple shared a few shots last year, and we later learned of additional details like iPhone-like elevator buttons.

