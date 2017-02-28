9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router $120, DJI Phantom 4 PRO $1,200, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple certified refurb 27-inch 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/2TB with one-year warranty: $1,300 shipped (Orig. $2,299)
Daily Deals: TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gigabit Router $120, SwissGear Pulsar Deluxe Laptop Backpack $50, more
Amazon is taking 20% off gaming and networking accessories: SteelSeries Optical Mouse $40, much more
The impressive DJI Phantom 4 PRO gets its first notable discount at $1,199 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)
Here’s your chance to score a rare discount on Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]
Deus Ex Go – the turn-based stealth puzzler – is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Nightgate goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)
- Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
- The GoodNotes 4 PDF Annotator goes to $1 on the App Store for the first time ever (Reg. $8)
Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
B&H is throwing in a free Chromecast with purchase of Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Phone Holder w/ lock and release for cars $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $14), more
- Play your tunes for hours w/ this Inateck Bluetooth Speaker for $17 (Reg. $32)
- Adobe Premiere Elements 15 for Mac/PC, marked down to $55 (Reg. $100)
- Games/Apps: Doom $20, Horizon Zero Dawn from $48, iOS freebies, more
- The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10
- Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209
- Gear up for Spring Break with Target’s BOGO 50% off Swimsuit & Shoe Sale
- Target’s $7 Beauty Box is Packed with Warm Weather Essentials ($25 Value)
- Grab a 4 year sub to Motor Trend magazine for just $12 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Levi’s offers massive selection of discounted apparel in its 1-day Birthday sale
- Entertainment Coupon Book: dining, groceries, movie tickets: $10 shipped
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Knife Set is under $15 shipped today (Reg. $20+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)
AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7
Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949 (Reg. $1,200), more
- Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones $195 shipped
- Westinghouse 40-inch 1080p HDTV $150 (Reg. $250)
- Take 20% off Nike clearance items
- Mpow Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker $16, more
- Timex Leather Strap Watch for $18 (Reg. up to $30)
- View-Master Batman Virtual Reality set is down to $16
- TRENDnet Wireless AC750 Router for $10
- The Xerox Phaser wireless color printer $130 (Reg. $220+)
- JBL Charge 2+ Bluetooth speaker for $65 shipped (Orig. $150)
- 3-pack EcoSmart 65W Dimmable LED Lights $21 (Reg. $30)
- Quell+ goes free on the App Store for the first time in years
- MPOW’s waterproof case keeps your iPhone dry for $5
- Belkin SongStream Receiver for just $15
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband: $110
- OxyLED Dual-Motion Outdoor Solar LED Light $12, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod $9, more
- The North Face launches its Winter Sale
- HoneywellHomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116
- High Sierra Access Backpack for $29.50 (Reg. $45)
- Acer’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.16GHz/2GB/16GB SSD: $144
- LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine for $45 (Reg. $60), more
- Pacsafe Anti-Theft Wheeled Luggage $100, and more
- RAVPower chargers and cables from $12 Prime shipped
- Green Deals: TP-LINK HS105 Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug $30
- Mpow’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to $27
- Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Race System Starter Kit for $38
- Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2017
- A top-rated CamelBak Insulated Water Bottle for $8.50
- 1byone MFi Aluminum Apple Watch Dock for $40
- Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved display from $591
- Lenovo’s Thinkpad 11e Chromebook for $158
- Enjoy the first episode of Planet Earth II for free in HD
- iClever BoostSound Bluetooth Speaker $20 (Reg. $30), more
- AUKEY Mini Drone for just $23 (Reg. $30)
- Timbuk2 El Rio Full-Cycle Twill for $24 (Reg. up to $79)
- Magazine bundles w/ titles from $4/yr
- 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)
- Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products
- Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $190 (Reg. $250+)
- AUKEY’s bluetooth earbuds in two styles for $10 (Reg. $20)
- $3 HD movies to own at Amazon: The BFG, more (Reg. $10+)
- Mohu Outdoor 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $72 (Orig. $150)
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector w/ 6 USB ports $29, more
- Klipsch KMC3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers for $150
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods
Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features
SanDisk just introduced a faster A1-enabled 256GB microSD card
- Moar’s Folding eBike has a tough design that’s powered by a 750W motor
- Huawei’s clip-on Honor smartphone camera lets you capture 360-degree content
- Sony’s new SD card hits blazing fast transfer speeds for content creators
- Razor’s new laptop power bank adds up to six hours of battery life to your new MacBook Pro
- The perfect piece of home decor: Soundwall’s Nova Wi-Fi speaker adds ambient mood lighting
- SnapPower’s latest creation turns just about any switch into a night light, pre-order now for $12
- The robo Professor Einstein is full of intelligence, but it’s the expressions that make it stand out
- Hot Wheels Track Builder app combines augmented reality with classic toy cars
- The Etch A Sketch is back, but now it’s totally different than you remember
- You have to see the new iPhone-controlled Justice League Batmobile
- Spin Master’s remote controlled BB-8 brings your favorite droid to life in a new way