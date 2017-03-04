Apple’s new Cologne, Germany retail store at Schildergasse to open on March 25

Apple has officially announced that it will open its new retail store in Cologne, Germany on March 25th. The store marks Apple’s second in Cologne and has been under construction for over a year now. The store is located in the high-traffic shopping district of Schildergasse.

According to local blog Apfelpage, Apple has started assembling the teams for its new retail store in Cologne. The company has reportedly pulled some employees from the city’s other store at the Rhein Center.

The new store has been under construction for nearly two years now and its opening is highly anticipated. We shared photos of the construction process a few months ago, showing the store start to take shape. Original photos of Apple’s signature wooden tables from the store can be dated back all the way to April of 2015, though.

The Schildergasse shopping street is referred to as the busiest shopping street in Europe, attracting 13,000 people per hour. The street is 500 meters long and dates back to Roman times. The opening of an Apple store in this area is notable for a variety of reasons and this store will likely turn into one of Apple’s most popular locations around the world.

If Apple holds true to its normal tradition, the Schildergasse Apple Store will likely open during the morning of March 25th in celebratory style. We’ll have to wait for the company to release more specific details, though.