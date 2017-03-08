Apple dedicates iTunes Store Movies and TV Shows pages to International Women’s Day 2017

Apple’s iTunes Store is celebrating International Women’s Day 2017 by dedicating the entire Movies and TV Shows pages to titles and collections featuring actresses, directors, producers, TV series, films, and documentaries. IWD’s official theme this year is ‘#BeBoldForChange’ and focuses on the goal of a gender inclusive world.

Apple’s TV Shows section called “Celebrating Women of TV” highlights Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, Westworld‘s Lisa Joy, Full Frontal host and comedian Samantha Bee, Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure, Rebecca Sugar who created Cartoon Network’s Steve Universe series, Nahnatchka Kkan of Fresh Off the Boat, and Rachel Bloom together with Aline Brosh McKenna for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Other collections including Bold Women, Mavericks, and Women of Comedy also observe International Women’s Day.

Apple’s Movies section on the iTunes Store highlights female directors, features new female actors and filmmakers, including collections Act “Like a Girl”, Fight “Like a Girl”, Direct “Like a Girl”, and Write “Like a Girl.”

Apple’s most recent diversity report released last fall marked a milestone for the company as Apple announced it reached pay equity in the United States for men and women working in similar roles while global hiring for women increased year over year.