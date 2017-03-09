9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off MacBook Air, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $150, SanDisk 256GB Flash Drive $48, more

- Mar. 9th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy offers nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus additional savings on certified open-box models

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip are on sale for $150 shipped (Reg. $225)

Today only, grab the SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $48 shipped (Reg. $65)

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

Looking for in-stock Apple AirPods? AT&T online is currently shipping in 3-5 days

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

Table Tennis Touch is one of the best on iOS and is now matching its lowest price ever: $1

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Samsung’s Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer drops to $74 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Rachio Smart Sprinkler 8-zone Controller with Alexa control (2nd Gen.) for $166 shipped (Reg. $200)

Add Apple HomeKit to your outlets: Koogeek Smart Plug for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker

Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]

Mindset’s new Bluetooth headphones are designed to track your concentration

