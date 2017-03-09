9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off MacBook Air, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $150, SanDisk 256GB Flash Drive $48, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy offers nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus additional savings on certified open-box models
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip are on sale for $150 shipped (Reg. $225)
Today only, grab the SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $48 shipped (Reg. $65)
iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more
Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)
Looking for in-stock Apple AirPods? AT&T online is currently shipping in 3-5 days
9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]
Table Tennis Touch is one of the best on iOS and is now matching its lowest price ever: $1
- App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar goes free (Reg. $4)
- The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free (Reg. $2+)
- The “geometric fairy tale” puzzler Perloo goes free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers
The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Samsung’s Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer drops to $74 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)
Rachio Smart Sprinkler 8-zone Controller with Alexa control (2nd Gen.) for $166 shipped (Reg. $200)
Add Apple HomeKit to your outlets: Koogeek Smart Plug for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- Daily Deals: UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $160, more
- Logitech’s Harmony 350 Universal Remote (cert. refurb) $16 shipped (Orig. $40)
- Jackery Titan 20100mAh Dual USB + USB-C Power Bank $40 shipped (Reg. $46), more
- Games/Apps: Grand Theft Auto V $30, Rise of the Tomb Raider $19, iOS freebies, more
- Brew your Starbucks coffee with style and take 30% off select drinkware, deals from $8
- Gear up for spring with 30% off Eddie Bauer: Fleece Pullover for $28 (Orig. $50), more
- Fashion house Louis Vuitton launches iPhone 7 cases for a cool $1,180 to $5,500…
- Marshall’s Micro Guitar Amplifier under $29 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)
- T-fal Balanced Living 4-Cup Electric Kettle is down to $19 Prime shipped today (Reg. up to $30)
- Home Deals: Roma 6-Piece Towel Set $45 (Orig. $99), Aqua Flosser Set $39 (Orig. $150), more
- Get flexible with this Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga Convertible Laptop for $280 shipped (Reg. $330+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)
Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse $30, more
- Aukey Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 (Reg. $45), more
- Nikon’s D3300 24MP DSLR w/ Lens Kit for $319
- Canon AirPrint AiO Laser Printer $150 (Reg. $200), more
- Ztylus Revolver Lens iPhone Kit $85 (Orig. $100), more
- Steep goes free this weekend: give the open-world title a try
- Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $280 (Reg. $350)
- 3-year The Atlantic magazine w/ digitalfor just $12
- 2016-model PS4 DualShock 4 controller in black or silver: $40
- Fender’s Passport Studio Monitors for $200
- The Settlers of CatanBoard Game for $28 (Orig. $50)
- TP-Link’s AC1900 Gigabit Router for $94 (Reg. $130)
- Danby’s Brushed Silver Microwave Oven $115
- Hand-blown glass and stainless steel Teapot Kettle for $13
- ESPN magazine sub: 2-yrs for $8 shipped (Reg. $26+)
- 6-pack of TaoTronics White LED Lights Bulbs $12 (Reg. $18)
- Cabela’s money with this $100 gift card for just $80 (20% off) + more
- 34-oz Brita Hard Sided Bottle for under $12 (Reg. $17+)
- Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale $75
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3$70
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $11
- Ringke’s iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4
- Star Wars The Force AwakensBlu-Ray/3D Bundle drops to $23
- Aukey’s 450 foot wireless range door bell$8 (Orig. $26)
- Amazon Prime launches in Mexico at a discounted price
- Nike $60 in Gift Cards for $50
- Etekcity Bluetooth Receiverwith optical connectivity for $30
- Save 70% off or more at Amazon on Men’s outerwear
- Leviton 24-hour Timer/Switch $25.50, more
- Stainless steel SOG Key Folding Knife from just over $5
- Beauty and the Beast as a free eBook (Reg. $10)
- Save up to 30% at H&M on new styles and more plus free shipping
- Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop-Vac for just $49
- Bella Rotating Ceramic Maker from $20 (Reg. $30)
- littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped
- Bose SoundTouch Home Theater System for $945
- Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Samsung 60″ 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $460
- Sony Portable Wireless Speaker $100 shipped
- Petcube Play 1080p cam $149 (Reg. $200)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Toys R Us, Hotels
- Lowepro Camera Bag & Joby Tripod for $40
- Anker LED Lamp from $46 (up to 23% off)
- Anker’s PowerHouse Generator: $400
- Spring Wardrobe w/ J.Crew’s Extra 40% off
- Mohu TV antennas starting at $15
- slick h.ear Wireless Headphones are $179
- Polk Audio 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System $230 shipped (Orig. $400)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker
Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]
Mindset’s new Bluetooth headphones are designed to track your concentration
- The new Pyle Vertical Turntable meets Bluetooth speaker comes in at under $130, available now
- Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun
- Philips brings its massive 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor to the US, available now for purchase
- WaterField debuts its new leather/ballistic nylon Nintendo Switch carrying cases
- Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring
- Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations
- Volta eBike pairs stylish design with impressive range, fitness tracking features
- Beoncam is a removable 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist
- The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio
- Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design
- LEGO is unveiling new ‘Women of NASA’ minifigs featuring notable scientists and astronauts
- The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience