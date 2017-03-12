Designer imagines the borderless experience an OLED display + Dark Mode could create w/ iPhone 8

Yesterday, we rounded up everything we currently know about the iPhone 8, including the expected nearly bezel-less design and OLED display. One of the biggest benefits of OLED vs LCD is the deeper black that it can provide, which would pair almost perfectly with a “Dark Mode” in iOS.

Now, designer Vianney le Masne has imagined what the combination of a Dark Mode, OLED display, and bezel-less design could mean for app developers and designers…

Masne explains that a Dark Mode can’t just be about inverting white and black pixels, especially with the experience that a bezel-less OLED display has the potential to create. The designer notes of how a Dark Mode will smooth the contrast between the edge of the display and the bezel, creating a seemingly borderless design: