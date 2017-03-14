9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Networking Sale from $19, Aluminum iPhone Stand $6.50, Massive Discounts on Mac App Bundles, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Up to 30% off TP-Link networking gear in today’s Gold Box: 802.11ac routers from $38, modems, powerline kits, more
Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped
Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)
Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- Unravel the mysteries of The Room Two for iOS while it’s matching the lowest price ever: $1
- The amazing Leo’s Fortune hits its lowest price on the App Store in well over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store App of the Week: the Love You To Bits adventure/puzzler goes free (Reg. $4)
- Angry Birds Star Wars for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in 8 months (Reg. up to $3)
9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new case from under $2 shipped in multiple styles/colors
Harman Kardon is selling its sleek Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Speaker (cert. refurb) for $80 shipped (Orig. $450)
- Daily Deals: Samsung 60-inch 1080p Smart HDTV $580, Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $35, more
- Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet bundle w/ case and screen protector: $60 shipped (Reg. $88)
- Canon offers an extra 15% off refurb cameras, lenses and more: T6 EOS DSLR w/ lens $306 (Orig. $549)
- Celebrate Pi Day by cashing in on savings on Pizza, Movies, $100 off Xbox One, and much more!
- KMASHI 20000mAh QC 2.0 Power Bank $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $33), more
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker for $82 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Games/Apps: Battlefield 1 & Gears of War 4 $30 ea, South Park Stick of Truth $8, iOS freebies, more
- Stanley Hex Key Set will definitely come in handy around the house $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $12+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Three-years of battery life highlights Logitech’s M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse, on sale now for $20 (Orig. $40)
Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more
The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)
Mackie’s CR4 Series Bluetooth Studio Monitor Speakers are down to $120 (Reg. $170)
- BenQ DLP 1080p 3D Projector $499 (Reg. $600+)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver $229 shipped (Reg. $279)
- iClever BoostCube 40W 4-Port USB Charger $14, more
- JBL’s Synchros Headphones $95 (Orig. $300)
- One-year Sam’s Club Membership $30 ($55 value), more
- Klipsch’s 2.1 Ch. Soundbar + $100 Dell Gift Card $299 (Orig. $599)
- Anker Flashlights from $10
- Take an extra 40% off Cole Haan men and women
- L.L. Bean offers 20% off clothing, footwear
- BOGO Domino’s Pizzas when you order online
- Mass Effect Andromeda Hardcover Game Guide: $78
- Sony Xperia X 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $270 (Reg. $350+)
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Pentel Liquid Gel Pens $10, more
- WORX 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $300 shipped, more
- Free nine song Classical Sampler MP3 album for free ($9 value)
- Extra 40% off at Calvin Klein sale
- Under Armour Outlet has up to 55% off
- Office Supplies: 6-Pack Five Star Spiral Notebooks $12, more
- Up to 40% off indoor and outdoor furniture at Target
- Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones $22, more
- AT&T rolls out aggressive new unlimited GoPhone plans
- Honor 8 64GB Unlocked w/ accessory bundle for $319
- Swagtron’s T1 Hoverboard is selling for $300 (Reg. $350)
- Das Keyboard 4C Compact Mechanical Keyboard: $85
- Up to 70% off adidas sneakers for men and women
- Breville Barista Express Machine: $500
- For 3 days, get North Face Jackets up to 40% off
- Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver at under $1.50
- Pick up Vantrue’s N1 1080p Dash Cam for $50
- Bajo Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed $100, more
- Gear up for spring with 40% off Eddie Bauer
- Marshall’s Micro Guitar Amplifier under $29
- T-fal Balanced Living 4-Cup Electric Kettle is down to $19
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse $30, more
- Aukey Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 (Reg. $45), more
- Nikon’s D3300 24MP DSLR w/ Lens Kit for $319
- Canon AirPrint AiO Laser Printer $150 (Reg. $200), more
- Ztylus Revolver Lens iPhone Kit $85 (Orig. $100), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system
Store your passwords, unlock devices and more thanks to this secure new key fob, available now
Sony announces expansion of its PS Now subscription service with the addition of PS4 games
- Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range
- Want a Lamborghini? These new Mizuno running shoes are inspired by the iconic auto brand
- Rock Band creator Harmonix teams up with Hasbro on the new DROPMIX Music Gaming System
- Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display
- Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design
- Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker
- Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]
- Mindset’s new Bluetooth headphones are designed to track your concentration
- The new Pyle Vertical Turntable meets Bluetooth speaker comes in at under $130, available now
- Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun