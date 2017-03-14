Morgan Stanley analyst says iPhone 8 ‘super cycle’ will increase unit sales by 20% in fiscal 2018

Analysts have been relatively optimistic thus far when it comes to their expectations for Apple’s new flagship iPhone this year. Analysts at Citi increased their target price for AAPL from $140 to $160 based on iPhone 8 rumors, while Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities expects Apple’s new iPhone 8 to significantly impact the supply chain this year.

Now, Morgan Stanley’s Kate Huberty is out with her thoughts on this year’s iPhone “super cycle,” explaining that she doesn’t think Wall Street realizes the full potential of iPhone 8…

Speaking to CNBC today, Huberty explained that she doesn’t believe this year’s “super cycle” is being fully appreciated. While analysts have been bullish, she doesn’t believe they’ve been bullish enough.

Getting into specifics, Huberty explained that she predicts iPhone unit sales will rise by 20 percent in fiscal 2018, which is double what the rest of Wall Street is projecting at 10 percent. Huberty says that her “bull case” calls for 30 percent unit growth during fiscal 2018.

The Morgan Stanley analyst also laid out some of her predictions for the iPhone 8, reiterating much of what we already know:

“We do not think the super cycle is fully appreciated,” Huberty told CNBC PRO in an exclusive interview. “What we expect in September is a phone that has significant advancements in technology: OLED screens, 3-D sensors, wireless charging [and] likely some more advanced software in the area of artificial intelligence.”

20 percent unit growth year-over-year would be an incredibly impressive performance by Apple, but a few things could hinder such strong numbers. For one, supply shortages have been said to plague the iPhone 8 and could significantly impact sales during the first fiscal quarter of 2018, which begins on October 1st, 2017.

It’s always good to take analyst predictions with a grain of salt, but multiple analysts have repeatedly been bullish on AAPL and the effects of the iPhone 8. AAPL was up last month due to strong earnings performance and beating analyst exceptions, while analysts have also repeatedly predicted an iPhone 8 super cycle and a continually increasing install base.

Do you buy into Huberty’s exceptions for Apple’s iPhone 8? Let us know down in the comments. You can read everything we currently know about iPhone 8 here and in our continuously updating guide.