djay Pro for Mac gains Pioneer DJ certification for high end gear, MacBook Pro Touch Bar improvements

Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2/TOUR1 Integration

Algoriddim partnered with Pioneer DJ for a seamless plug-and-play integration of djay Pro with CDJ-2000NXS2 and TOUR1, the worldwide club standard for professional DJs. For the first time, users can access Spotify and iTunes playlists directly from the CDJ screens including displaying colored waveforms, song information, and cue points.

LAN Link: Connect multiple CDJs with a single USB cable

Using LAN Link, users can connect up to four CDJ-2000NXS2 players with their DJM-900NXS2 mixer via LAN cables, then simply use a single USB cable to connect their Mac to the mixer and everything syncs seamlessly (same for CDJ-TOUR1 players and DJM-TOUR1). Together with the mixer’s built-in audio interface, this means that a single USB connection powers both audio and HID control, resulting in unprecedented simplicity for setup.

Enhanced Touch Bar Integration

First showcased at the Apple keynote event in October 2016, Touch Bar integration in djay Pro introduces a new layer of performance tools for DJs using multi-touch and dynamic controls. On the Touch Bar users can scratch and slice a track, simultaneously apply filters and effects in real-time, and trigger audio samples, all with the touch of a finger. New in djay Pro’s Touch Bar integration is the ability to manipulate two decks simultaneously, manually select the active deck, and to navigate the library to browse, preview, and prepare songs.

Spotify Browse Integration

djay Pro gives users direct access to Spotify to find, play, and mix millions of songs in pristine sound quality with up to 320 kbps. New in djay Pro is an extensive integration with Spotify’s Browse section, so DJs can now mix curated playlists and instantly discover new music by mood, genre, and popularity.