djay Pro for Mac gains Pioneer DJ certification for high end gear, MacBook Pro Touch Bar improvements
Algoriddim’s djay Pro for Mac already touts impressive features like four track support, Spotify integration, and iCloud sync, and now djay Pro for Mac has been officially certified by Pioneer DJ. That means djay Pro now works with Pioneer DJ’s Pro DJ Link technology so you can easily mix with their high-end gear.
Specifically, djay Pro for Mac version 1.4.3 includes plug & play support for Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2/TOUR1 and DJM-900NXS2/TOUR1, enhanced Touch Bar integration on new MacBook Pros, and much more.
Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2/TOUR1 Integration
Algoriddim partnered with Pioneer DJ for a seamless plug-and-play integration of djay Pro with CDJ-2000NXS2 and TOUR1, the worldwide club standard for professional DJs. For the first time, users can access Spotify and iTunes playlists directly from the CDJ screens including displaying colored waveforms, song information, and cue points.
LAN Link: Connect multiple CDJs with a single USB cable
Using LAN Link, users can connect up to four CDJ-2000NXS2 players with their DJM-900NXS2 mixer via LAN cables, then simply use a single USB cable to connect their Mac to the mixer and everything syncs seamlessly (same for CDJ-TOUR1 players and DJM-TOUR1). Together with the mixer’s built-in audio interface, this means that a single USB connection powers both audio and HID control, resulting in unprecedented simplicity for setup.
Enhanced Touch Bar Integration
First showcased at the Apple keynote event in October 2016, Touch Bar integration in djay Pro introduces a new layer of performance tools for DJs using multi-touch and dynamic controls. On the Touch Bar users can scratch and slice a track, simultaneously apply filters and effects in real-time, and trigger audio samples, all with the touch of a finger. New in djay Pro’s Touch Bar integration is the ability to manipulate two decks simultaneously, manually select the active deck, and to navigate the library to browse, preview, and prepare songs.
Spotify Browse Integration
djay Pro gives users direct access to Spotify to find, play, and mix millions of songs in pristine sound quality with up to 320 kbps. New in djay Pro is an extensive integration with Spotify’s Browse section, so DJs can now mix curated playlists and instantly discover new music by mood, genre, and popularity.
Here’s a quick look at the change log:
What’s new in djay Pro 1.4.3
• Plug & play support for Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2/TOUR1 and DJM-900NXS2/TOUR1 • LAN Link: Connect multiple CDJs with a single USB cable • Enhanced Touch Bar integration • Spotify Browse: discover new music by mood, genre, and popularity • Adaptive Sync Mode: keeps tracks with straight and dynamic tempo in perfect sync • Plug & play support for Pioneer DDJ-RB DJ controller • Plug & play support for Numark Mixtrack Platinum DJ controller
djay Pro for Mac is available for $49.99 (an aggressively low price for pro software) on the Mac App Store. You can even take it for a test drive here: www.algoriddim.com/djay-pro-mac/download.