Swipeable app makes sharing panoramic & 360° photos on Instagram a breeze

Taking advantage of Instagram’s new carousel album feature, Swipeable for iOS allows users to easily share panoramic and 360° photos on their Instagram accounts. Created by the developer Holumino Limited who also offers the Spincle – 360 Degrees Camera app, Swipeable is a free download from the App Store.

Swipeable has been designed specifically with Instagram users in mind and takes all the legwork out of editing and sharing your panoramic or 360° photos. Here’s how Holumino Limited describes the new app:

Swipeable is meticulously tailor-made for Instagram users. Just pick up your panorama and the app does the rest. Its neat, simple and intuitive user interface navigates you in photo sharing. Swipeable automatically divides your panorama into square pieces. You will be able to share the photo with the coolest new Instagram feature – Multiple Photos. Apply a single filter on everything and a single caption and location as well as likes and comments will apply to the whole post. Friends can swipe back and forth to explore your journey.

Swipeable’s goal is to make your Instagram experience more immersive and rich:

Photos are no longer flat and cramped. They can be interactive, immersive, and surrounding you. It hasn’t been easy to share photos captured by panorama apps or 360° cameras on Instagram. We know that you want to share a complete picture of your entire adventure, a gathering with besties, or a momentous life event. Now Swipeable lets you recollect your memories in a swipeable post on Instagram. You can feel like being there again. It makes experiencing Instagram photo never the same.

Swipeable is available now as a free download from the App Store. The developer also shared that an Android version will be available in the coming months.

