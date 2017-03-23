9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $330 off, iPhone/Apple Watch Dock $23, 6.6′ Braided USB-C Cable $7, more

- Mar. 23rd 2017 9:33 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock in three colors for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)

Smartphone Accessories: iOrange-E USB-C 6.6 foot Braided Nylon Cable just $7 Prime shipped, more

Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!

The high-octane F1 2016 racer for iOS gets its very first price drop on the App Store: $4 (Reg. $10)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Your choice of thin bezel monitors at Amazon: Acer 24-inch WQHD $180 or HP 23-inch 1080p IPS $115

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)

Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)

Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough

Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter

Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide