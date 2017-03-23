Apple now selling refurbished 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

As we noted earlier this month, the first 2016 MacBook Pro to become available on Apple’s refurbished website was the 13-inch model without Touch Bar. Apple’s website now offers refurbished models of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with savings ranging from $360-650, depending on the configuration.

While we’ve seen pricing this low for an entry-level model in new condition with 256 GB of storage via 9to5Toys, Apple’s refurbished store has many models available, including custom build configurations with high storage capacities. Interesting enough, there aren’t any refurbished 15-inch models besides the 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar offered right now.

When Apple first made the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar available there were only two models to choose from. In contrast, as of this writing there are 10 different configurations available for the refurbished 15-inch models ranging in price from $2,039-$3,649. For now there also seems to be good availability for both silver and space gray, but this can change quickly.

Apple’s refurbished products come with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return window. Here’s how Apple describes its online refurbished store:

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty This will open a new window.

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy This will open a new window.

AppleCare can be purchased

Engraving and gift wrap not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

Keep in mind that supply for refurbished Apple products changes constantly, so if you don’t see what you’re looking for, keep an eye out daily. If you’d prefer to buy a new model and still save some cash, check out our deals at 9to5Toys.