Pages, Numbers, & Keynote for Mac and iOS add editing features & Touch ID for password protected docs

Apple has just released new updates to their iWork suite across iOS, macOS, and the iCloud webapps. The updates today includes the ability to open password-protected documents using Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro, iPhones and iPads, alongside new editing features for all the applications.

The updates released today come with new features for all apps bundled in the iWork suite. Most notably is the ability to unlock password-protected documents using Touch ID. That new feature is available on the latest MacBook Pros with Touch ID and iPhones as well. Adding on to that, Apple has also made it easier to find and replace fonts throughout entire documents. This will make it easier to switch from one font to another if you decide to change the document’s style down the line. Pages has also added the ability to add bookmarks that link from one part of a document to another, a similar feature to what’s available in Keynote.

Keynote’s updates today include a new black background option when looking at presenter notes, and the ability to post interactive presentations to sites like Medium or WordPress. Both Numbers and Keynote have updates that further the ability to track and utilize up-to-date stock information from within the applications.

What’s New in Pages 6.1

• Add bookmarks to easily link from one part of your document to another • Add elegant mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation • Quickly open password-protected documents using Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar • Easily replace fonts throughout an entire document • Import and export documents in Rich Text Format (RTF) • New leader lines make pie charts easier to read • New stock and currency functions provide up-to-date securities data in tables • Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region

What’s New in Keynote 7.1

• New Object List makes it easy to select, edit, and organize objects even on complex slides • New option to display presenter notes on black background makes them easier to read while presenting in low-light settings • Easily replace fonts throughout an entire presentation • New leader lines make pie charts easier to read • Quickly open password-protected presentations using Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar • New stock and currency functions provide up-to-date securities data in tables • Post interactive presentations on Medium, WordPress, and other websites • Import Keynote 1.0 presentations • Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region

What’s New in Numbers 4.1

• Easily add current or historical stock information to spreadsheets • Use the new My Stocks template to easily track your portfolio • Quickly open password-protected spreadsheets using Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar • New leader lines make pie charts easier to read • Easily replace fonts throughout an entire spreadsheet • While collaborating on a spreadsheet, you can now cut, copy, paste, and duplicate sheets • Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updates are available for free from the iOS and macOS App Stores.