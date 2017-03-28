9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro $1,280, iPhone 7/Plus cases from $1, CyberPower UPS $33, more

- Mar. 28th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280

AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases available from $1 in multiple styles

Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases $4 Prime shipped

CyberPower UPS systems are an excellent investment, deals from $33

Apple Watch Series 1 gets a big discount at Target, priced from $200

Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)

Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

SanDisk’s Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC Card at an Amazon all-time low of $130

Sony MDR1A headphones up to $150 off today: $149 (Reg. $298), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

IKEA set to launch new smart home LED bulbs, motion sensors and more

Podo Lab’s stylish Jack adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphone or speaker

STOA vintage arcade cabinets are the coolest gaming accessory this year

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker offers its most popular charging gear for up to 30% off at Amazon

Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content, on sale for $79 (Reg. $100)

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)

Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

