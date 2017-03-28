Comcast reportedly planning $15-$40/month broadband skinny bundle with HBO, ESPN for cord-cutters

Comcast is reportedly planning to launch a new broadband streaming TV service that will include HBO and ESPN among other channels. Variety reports that the service will be priced at $15/month with tiers ranging to $40/month and launch in Q3 later this year.

Comcast already offers a $15/month Xfinity add-on called Stream that it launched back in 2015. Comcast’s new product will be called Xfinity Instant TV and feature higher tiers.

Variety expects the new service to include “HBO or possibly another premium channel” for the entry price, while higher tiers will likely include more standard channels.

In addition, Comcast will sell bigger bundles for Xfinity Instant TV that include cable networks like ESPN priced at up to $40 per month, and is looking to offer optional genre-channels packs for news, sports or children’s entertainment programming.

Comcast is still holding back on offering a full-blown streaming TV service, however, despite the new name and plans. Most streaming services are available in all markets and viewable from any device, but Comcast is reportedly positioning its updated service as more affordable access to TV from mobile devices without cable boxes.

Xfinity Instant TV is expected to feature cloud DVR features, but the service will be limited to select markets where Comcast operates.

When Comcast first launched their broadband add-on TV feature, Apple was rumored to be working on its own TV streaming service before plans reportedly stalled. Now there are a variety of competing services from AT&T’s DirecTV, Google’s YouTube, and even Hulu coming soon.