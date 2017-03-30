Apple and SAP launch new enterprise-focused Cloud Platform SDK for iOS

As expected, Apple today released a new tool created in collaboration with SAP for developing business software. The new cloud platform aims to make it easier to develop business software and comes following Apple’s enterprise-focused partnership with SAP last year.

Apple announced on its developer blog this evening that the SAP Cloud Platform SDK is now available to developers:

Apple and SAP are working together to make it easier than ever to reinvent business processes and workflows everywhere. With the new SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS, you can build powerful native iOS apps that integrate seamlessly with the SAP Cloud Platform.

Apple’s VP of Product Marketing Susan Prescott says that the new tools will help developers “transform their businesses” and combine the security of iOS with innovation:

“When we set out on this partnership with SAP, we knew we had an incredible opportunity to transform how people around the world work by combining the innovation and security of iOS with SAP’s leadership in enterprise software. We’re already seeing the impact that the combination of iOS and SAP brings to businesses to enable better, more efficient and effective processes across industries. Now even more developers will be able to take advantage of the new SDK, and we can’t wait to see how they transform their businesses.”

The new tool is similar to what Apple developed in partnership with IBM that focuses on developing enterprise-class iOS apps for iPhone and iPad. More details regarding the new SAP Cloud Platform SDK are available on Apple’s website.