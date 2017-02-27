Apple and SAP launching enterprise Cloud Platform SDK for iOS next month, SAP Academy training now available

Last year Apple announced a new enterprise-focused partnership with SAP, and now the two companies are unveiling a new tool created through their collaboration for developing business software.

The new ‘SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS’ is set to be released near the end of next month:

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) plans to deliver SAP® Cloud Platform SDK for iOS on March 30, giving developers the tools needed to build powerful enterprise apps for iPhone® and iPad®. Developers can now register for the SAP Academy for iOS to get the necessary training to create their own native apps.

Apple’s VP of Product Marketing Susan Prescott, who has been on stage during recent Apple keynotes, said the new tools will help developers transform their businesses:

“When we set out on this partnership with SAP, we knew we had an incredible opportunity to transform how people around the world work by combining the innovation and security of iOS with SAP’s leadership in enterprise software. We’re already seeing the impact that the combination of iOS and SAP brings to businesses to enable better, more efficient and effective processes across industries. Now even more developers will be able to take advantage of the new SDK, and we can’t wait to see how they transform their businesses.”

Apple similarly has a partnership with IBM called MobileFirst that focuses on developing enterprise-class iOS apps for iPhone and iPad.