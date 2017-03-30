IFTTT launches new applets with App Store and Calendar support for iOS

IFTTT, a popular automation tool that connects across services and devices, has announced new updates to their service today specifically for iOS. The updates today include support for both the iOS Calendar and App Store.

IFTTT has grown in popularity over the past few years for its ability to connect different services together. Got a set of Hue lights at home? With IFTTT you can have all the lights turn blue when a weather service detects rain for the day. The service overall helps add a layer of automation across the tools you already use.

Today’s updates take that a step further on iOS by improving integration with both the native Calendar and iOS App Store. Integrating with the native Calendar app means being able to receive daily summary emails for your upcoming day’s events. New IFTTT applets for the iOS App Store will allow notifications when an app gets a new update or getting weekly emails about new apps topping the charts.

Some of the other possibilities that today’s new integrations bring include:

iOS Calendar

Add the daily weather report to your calendar Every day at the time of your choosing, a weather report will be added to your calendar.

Type when you want to start a “Do not disturb” event on your calendar Using the Note widget you can type the specific time to start blocking off your calendar e.g. “Today at 3pm.” The Applet itself will handle the rest of the event creation.



App Store

Get an email when a new game breaks into the top ten free apps on the App Store Love playing games on your iPhone or iPad? Then this Applet is for you. When a new game becomes a top ten free app on the App Store, you’ll get an email immediately.

Get a weekly email when an app breaks through to the top ten in its category Select a category and a type of app that you’re interested in and we’ll email you as soon as a new app breaks through to the top ten in the App Store!



Check out IFTTT’s App Store and Calendar applets pages for more ideas on just what else you can do. IFTTT can be downloaded from the iOS App Store for free.