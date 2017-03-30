Apple releases first macOS 10.12.5 public beta

Apple has released the first public beta version of macOS 10.12.5. macOS 10.12.5 public beta 1 follows two days after the first developer version of the upcoming software update.

The update follows macOS 10.12.4 which brought Night Shift to the Mac for the first time. The version number and lack of release notes suggest the software update will focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is also running a public beta version of iOS 10.3.2 for iPhone and iPad. Both watchOS and tvOS betas are only available for developers.