Apple launches new Field Trips and App Store page for Autism Acceptance month

Steven Aquino, a self-proclaimed tech journalist covering Apple accessibility, has taken to Twitter today to share some of Apple’s efforts for April’s Autism Acceptance month. Apple hopes to celebrate the unique experiences of those on the Autistic spectrum with new classes at retail stores and with a dedicated App Store page.

Starting off, Apple has created a new Autism acceptance page sharing some of the best electronic accessibility content in its stores. Apps like Proloquo4Text, Otsimo Child, and books like Uniquely Human are found here. Apple has even included a multitude of podcasts and iTunes U courses that dive deeper into what living with and around autism is like.

Apple also updated its retail Field Trip landing page to include the Skoog music and sound cube. Field Trips at Apple retail are small classes tailor-made for K-12 students and teachers. The experiences help students learn what they can create using Apple products at the store during a 60 to 90 minute session. By including the Skoog, Apple has opened the in-store Field Trips to include those with disabilities in the music creation process.

Last year during Autism Acceptance Month, Apple shared two videos following a young man named Dillan. In them, Apple showcased the immense impact accessibility products can have thanks to devices like the iPad.