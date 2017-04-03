Official multiplayer F1 2016 Mac game hits the app store this week [Video]

F1 2016, the official video game of the 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship, hits the Mac App Store on Thursday April 6. Developer Feral Interactive said that it uses Apple’s new graphics API Metal, and is a major step up from earlier versions of the racing game.

“It’s been three years since a new F1 game graced the Mac and a lot has happened since then!”, said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “F1 2016 is a massive step forward for the franchise, greatly improving upon the fastest and most thrilling on-track racing experience in gaming.”

The game provides both depth and breadth, says the company …

Players can go deeper into the game, by creating a driver career that spans up to ten seasons. Races also begin with the formation lap, allowing players to ‘feel the pressure of the all-important start.’ Tracks span the full 21 F1 circuits.

The game is multiplayer, allowing you to play against a full grid of 21 other drivers. If you buy via the Mac App Store, you can compete against other Mac users, while the Steam platform allows you to play against Windows users too.

The Mac App Store version will cost $48.99, while the steam version will sell for $11 more at $59.99.

You will, of course, need a Mac with a suitable CPU and reasonably powerful GPU.

The minimum system requirements for F1 2016 are a 2.8Ghz Intel Core i5 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680, AMD R9 280M, Intel Iris 540 or better. The recommended system requirements are a 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB AMD R9 395X or better.

You can watch a video trailer below, and find more details on the microsite.