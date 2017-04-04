New report claims the iPhone 8 will actually cost less than $1,000

It has been widely reported that the upcoming iPhone 8 will cost consumers over $1000 at retail because of new features such as the OLED display and new 3D sensors. A new investor note from UBS analyst Steven Milunovich, however, disputes earlier reports and says the iPhone 8 will come in for less than $1000.

According to Milunovich (via CNBC), the iPhone 8 will still come at a premium compared to the current iPhone lineup, but not as much of a premium as once thought. He claims that the factory cost of the 64GB iPhone 8 will be $70 to $90 higher than the equivalent iPhone 7s Plus model (presumably the 32GB variant). Thus, Milunovich claims the device will come with a sticker price between $850 and $900 for consumers.

Currently, the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus comes in at $769 at full retail price, so a base price of $850 or even $900 is not that significant of a change for consumers. Furthermore, the price hike would further increase the average selling price of the iPhone, something that will surely please investors.

Milunovich expects the radically different iPhone 8 to see a “bulge of buying.” He specifically believes that the OLED iPhone 8 will account for 45 percent of shipments during fiscal 2018.

As for how the iPhone 8 is expected to compare to Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 flagship, Milunovich says that despite the “display size disadvantage” to the Galaxy S8, the iPhone 8 will feature a variety of things that will set it apart.