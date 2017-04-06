Runtastic unveils cooking app Runtasty with dietician-approved recipes

After sharing a collection of recipes on their official YouTube Channel, Runtastic has decided to launch an official cooking app. Aptly named Runtasty, the app includes a collection of video recipes to help users dial in their nutrition alongside their fitness journey.

Runtastic’s past video recipes on its YouTube channel all follow the social media norm of top-down food creation; aesthetically pleasing, seemingly easy to create recipes, and (some might even) say delicious food. By launching Runtasty, Runtastic has created a central hub to store all these recipes for those who already trust the company’s name.

According to Runtasty, the foods are “dietitian-approved” and easy to prepare. The app even includes some “convenient kitchen hacks”, just be careful with those fingers out there!

What’s included in the Runtasty app? Dietitian-approved, easy-to-prepare recipes for all dietary restrictions and preferences. The whole family will enjoy each and every Runtasty meal. And, of course, we will continue to add more and more recipes.

Video instructions for all recipes to show you how easy it really is.

Convenient kitchen hacks explained in useful how-to videos. Learn how to properly cut an onion, avocado and mango or how to cook the perfect, juicy steak!

Filter recipes by 23 categories (i.e. vegan, dairy-free, low-carb, gluten-free, high-protein, ready in 15 minutes, breakfast, dinner, etc.).

Save your favorite recipes so you can make them again and again!

Nutritional facts (calories, carbs, protein, fat) included for every recipe. This makes counting macros super simple.

Convenient recipe icons included with each recipe indicating prep time, calories, food allergies and more! Check out all the icons in the table below.

Runtasty is now available from the iOS App Store as a free download. Runtasty’s recipes are free and available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.