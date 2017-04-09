Eversign makes legally binding digital signatures online and in-person easy on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

Eversign packs in everything you need for legally binding digital signatures, offering an all-in-one suite for creating and managing documents like contracts, NDAs, approvals, legal forms and anything else that needs a signature. Collaborate and invite other team members and associates, and get them to sign remotely or in-person with support for iPhone, iPad, Mac and all your other devices.

Need an in-person signature? Eversign lets you sign directly from an iPhone, iPad, or other mobile device screen, and allows adding signatures by drawing with a finger or mouse, typing, or uploading from any device. With nicely built web apps for both desktop and mobile, the service is entirely cross compatible for a seamless experience with no downloads for anyone involved in the signing process. Here’s how it works:

An all-in-one suite for digital signatures

When you first create an account, you’ll be taken to the Eversign dashboard, a slick web interface where you can view, upload, create and manage all of your documents and signatures:

The Dashboard shows you everything at a glance: documents awaiting your signature, documents awaiting others to sign, and an overview of recent activity, drafts and your custom signatures.

Customize your signature

In the Dashboard you can set up your own signature and initials with options to upload a signature, or create a new one by typing or drawing with your finger on a touchscreen device or using your mouse on a desktop. There are no separate apps to download for you or those signing your documents, and visiting Eversign.com on a mobile device will give you the same experience but optimized for the smaller screen.

Get your documents signed – On iPhone, iPad, or Mac

From there you can upload a document and use Eversign’s editor to customize it and invite others to sign. Once you’ve uploaded a document– the app supports PDFs, .docx, .txt, .png, .jpg, and .ppt files– you can enter names and email addresses of those you want to sign, add an optional intro message for the email notification they’ll receive, and start customizing it with text and other input fields…

Eversign lets you add buttons and text fields to the document for each person to sign, including signature, date, email and name/title fields, as well as any other info you might be requesting from the signer. You can even add a drop-down menu with options you customize, and radio buttons or checkboxes for gathering other data you need.

Once you have a document uploaded and prepped with the editor, you can then send to others to sign, prompting them by email for remote signing. Or, optionally use a mobile device for in-person signing, something handy for many business environments and situations where the signer might not have a device.

When you send someone a document, you’ll be able to choose to allow or disable any of the three signature types– typing, uploading, or drawing. When they open the document via the email notification they receive, they get a clean document viewer and all the built-in tools for signing:

The app includes a built-in Contacts manager so you can have easy access to add and invite those you may be requesting signatures from frequently. A Templates feature also lets you store settings for a document– like a contract or form you’ll send often- so you quickly adjust signers and send again.

Team members/App Integration/ Security

A Team Members feature lets you give access to your Eversign account to employees or others that might also be sending or creating documents on behalf of your business, each with customizable access depending on their role. And support for adding multiple businesses lets you keep documents and Team Members for different projects separate.

Cloud storage integration is present to easily export from Eversign to back up and store documents in popular services like Google Drive, Dropbox, box, Evernote and OneDrive. For security, Eversign keeps all your data encrypted using 256-bit SSL, and an auto-expire feature makes it easy to stay on top of access to old documents. Advanced users and developers might also be interested in Eversign’s APIs for integrating secure signature features into other platforms.

Try it free

You can try Eversign it free with 1 team member and 5 documents a month, and upgrade to monthly paid plans for more team members, unlimited documents, and other professional features.