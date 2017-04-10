Latest Piper Jaffray survey shows teen interest in iPhone & Apple Watch continue to rise

In an effort to gauge the teen shopping market, Piper Jaffray releases a “Taking Stock with Teens” survey every six months. The survey offers up a variety of different tidbits about the minds of teen shoppers, including some interesting information about Apple…

The latest teen survey from Piper Jaffray was released today and shows that the iPhone is at an all-time high in terms popularity. According to the data, 76 percent of surveyed teens owned an iPhone. That’s up from 74 percent during the last survey period and is an all-time high. Furthermore, 81 percent of surveyed teens said that their next phone will be an iPhone – up from 79 percent during the last survey period.

Piper Jaffray attributes the growth in iPhone interest to the upcoming iPhone 8, signaling a general excitement among teens for what Apple has in store for this year’s refresh.

In terms of smartwatches, 13 percent of surveyed teens said they plan to purchase an Apple Watch within the next six months. That’s up 11 percent compared to the spring 2016 survey. Additionally, the Apple Watch remains the second most popular fitness band, lagging behind Fitbit. 71 percent of surveyed teens stated that they prefer Fitbit, while 10 percent said they prefer Apple Watch.

The survey also offers up some tidbits about the app market, saying that 81 percent of teens use Snapchat at least once per month. The app remains the “favorite social media platform in terms of use and preference” for teens.

For those wondering, Piper Jaffray collects the data for the “Taking Stock with Teens” survey from 5,500 teens with an average age of 16.0 years.

Additional tidbits from the Piper Jaffray report can be read here. What do you think of the data from the newest Piper Jaffray teen survey? Does it correlate with what you see in the real world? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.