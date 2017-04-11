Western Digital announces USB-C G-Drives in capacities up to 10TB w/ MacBook charging

Shortly after announcing a USB-C external SSD, Western Digital has announced a USB-C version of its externally-powered spinning metal G-Drives in capacities of up to 10TB. They will also be available in 4TB and 8TB models.

The company says that the drives can also power MacBooks and MacBook Pro models, enabling a single-cable connection, though it doesn’t mention an important caveat …

Western Digital says that the drives provide up to 45w of power, which would be above the 29w maximum required by the 12-inch MacBook but falls short of the 60w needed by the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 85w required by the 15-inch model. It would, however, partially power the beefier machines, effectively extending their battery life when connected to the drive.

“The addition of the G-DRIVE USB-C external drive provides tech enthusiasts a single-cable high capacity, high quality storage solution that meets their individual creative needs,” said Mike Williams, vice president of Advanced Technologies, Western Digital. “The G-DRIVE USB-C ensures pros can work seamlessly with the latest computers, and with a USB-C port and support for USB Power Delivery, it allows a user’s charging capability to be more efficient without having to worry about connecting yet another cable to their computer for charging.”

The drives arrive ready-formatted for Macs, and can also be reformatted for use with Windows machines. They come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as an USB-C-to-A one for older machines.

The drives are designed with capacity and economy in mind, rather than speed, using 5400rpm drives topping out at 195MB/s.

Pricing starts at $199.95 for the 4TB model, rising to $349.95 for 8TB and $449.95 for the maximum 10TB version. Pre-ordering is available from today for delivery at an unspecified date later this quarter. The drives are covered by a 3-year warranty.