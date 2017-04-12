Sketch app Paper gains new ‘Copy & Paste’ feature for subscribers

Paper by FiftyThree is one of the most approachable sketching apps for iOS, and recent versions have made it a viable note-taking app as well. While Paper has always been free and previously included in-app purchases, FiftyThree added an optional subscription patronage system last year. Now Paper is introducing a new ‘Copy & Paste’ feature that will only be available for subscribers.

Copy and paste in Paper lets you select elements in one illustration and easily apply them to another illustration without much effort. The feature automatically works with the Cut Tool which lets you make freeform selections.

Pasting is done with a new Paste button that appears on the tool tray. From here you can drag and drop the pasted content anywhere on the new illustration.

Full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 3.6.8

This release includes an exclusive feature for Paper Patron subscribers: Copy and paste a selected region from one page to any other page. We’ve also fixed a couple of bugs, including a Facebook sharing issue.

COPY & PASTE Copy and paste across pages is one of the top requested features from our recent surveys. This feature is now available for Paper Patron subscribers. Thanks for your support.

Paper is free to use. We don’t show ads, and we don’t want to. If Paper is valuable to you, please consider becoming a Paper Patron. This is completely optional, and you can cancel your subscription any time. To subscribe, visit the Paper Patron section in the Settings menu.

FiftyThree’s Paper Patron feature costs $5.99 every six months as a bi-annual subscription, and Paper for iOS is free on the App Store. You can also find FiftyThree’s iOS stylus for $59.99 new or as low as $24.99 refurbished.