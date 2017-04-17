Union Square Apple Store hosting Al Gore and Lisa Jackson for Earth Day event this week

Former Vice President Al Gore with Apple CEO Tim Cook and company

Apple is set to host former Vice President Al Gore and Apple Environment VP Lisa Jackson at an open event in San Francisco later this week. The duo will discuss environmental issues publicly at the Union Square Apple Store on Wednesday night ahead of Earth Day this Saturday.

The free event is scheduled for 7 PM this Wednesday. Interested attendees can RSVP from the Union Square Apple Store page to guarantee a spot at the event. Apple says Gore and Jackson will talk about Earth Day initiatives as part of the conversation:

Former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Chairman Al Gore and Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson will discuss climate optimism. They’ll share their insight on Earth Day initiatives, Apple’s ongoing commitment to the environment, and ways you can make an impact through positive actions.

Lisa Jackson joined Apple in 2013 after leaving the EPA and currently serves as Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. Last week Jackson announced that two more Apple suppliers pledged to rely on renewable energy as Apple hit 96% reliance globally.

Former Vice President Al Gore serves on Apple’s Board of Directors as a member. Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced Gore’s environmental film ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ in Silicon Valley which hits theaters in July.