Strava for iPhone now features running & cycling Club Events

Strava has a new version of its iPhone app out that includes a major new feature just in time for warmer weather: access to Club Events for runners and cyclists without using the web.

Strava says club administrators now have the ability to create events right from the Strava app and post event details with other club members. For club members, the update brings the ability to see alerts for new events and event details, respond to event invitations, and see route information right from the Strava app.

“Bringing our Club Events feature to mobile is another way we’re continuing to help our community of athletes engage with one another,” said Will Lee, Product Manager at Strava. “From talking to club admins, we learned that they were looking for an easier way to plan group activities with members, especially on mobile. Club events on mobile allow athletes in a club to quickly organize a real-world activity. Bringing Club events to mobile is our latest step to help build thriving communities on Strava.”

Strava’s latest update also includes a new Apple Watch complication. Full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 8.0.0

– Club Events: All your club events are now available on your mobile device. You can create events, view event details and load the planned route, RSVP, and get notifications for new events and reminders. – Apple Watch: You can now launch the Apple Watch app from your watch face using a complication.

Strava for iPhone and Apple Watch is available for free on the App Store.