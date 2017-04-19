First unreleased Prince track now on iTunes & Apple Music, EP lands on Friday

- Apr. 19th 2017 5:03 am PT

Apple Music iTunes Prince
View Comments

Exactly one year after the death of Prince, RMA is releasing an EP of six previously-unreleased tracks by the artist. Deliverance will go on sale on Friday, and the title track is on iTunes and Apple Music as of today.

NordVPN

If you opt for a digital download rather than CD, you’ll have the choice between a 320kbps MP3 version or a more expensive FLAC version. Interestingly, the official site shows the prices as $6.99 and $19.99 respectively, while iTunes currently shows the album as costing $3.99.

Licensing restrictions means that both title track and EP will be restricted to those with a U.S. account.

Streaming access to Prince’s music had originally been exclusive to Tidal before reaching Apple Music and other streaming services earlier this year. Apple marked the singer’s passing with a collection of albums, songs and movies. Apple execs also praised the singer, and Beats 1 played a tribute.

The title track is currently available on iTunes for $0.99.

Favorite Gear

MacBook/Pro/Air

MacBook/Pro/Air

Sony a6300

Sony a6300

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple's streaming music service

View THe Guide

iTunes

iTunes

View THe Guide

Prince

Prince

View THe Guide