Happy Hour Podcast 116 | tvOS 11 rumors, iPad multi-user, Apple Watch NikeLab, and Earth Day challenges
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new tvOS 11 rumors, the possibility of account switching on iOS, Nike’s newest Apple Watch, Apple’s Earth Day Activity Challenge, and its new lofty goal of making products from 100% recycled materials. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.
Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 8 could ship without Touch ID entirely, analyst believes
- Report: iPhone 8 will feature vertical dual camera for VR shooting, stainless steel band; iPhone 7s slightly thicker
- Rumor claims Apple TV to add multi-user login and Picture-in-Picture video with tvOS 11
- Comment: Rumored Apple TV account switching in tvOS 11 may suggest multi-users for iPad with iOS 11
- Apple’s rumored AR glasses possibly detailed in accidental document leak
- Nike launching new Apple Watch NikeLab style with Light Bone/Black band
- Apple promoting Earth Day with new Apple Watch Activity Challenge
- Apple promises to stop mining the earth, build all products from recycled materials
- Apple shares comical new Earth Day explainer video series featuring staff
Sponsor: Blue Apron — visit BlueApron.com/9to5 to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free — with free shipping.
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!