Apple lowers app affiliate commission rate from 7% to 2.5% globally

Apple today has sent out an email update to members of its affiliate program about launching improvements to the iTunes Affiliate Resource pages and also a change to the commission rates.

Apple is lowering affiliate payouts from apps and their in-app purchases to less than half of the original commission rate. For many, this means a negative impact to yet another revenue stream.

Today’s change sees the 7% commission rate, drop down to 2.5%. This reduction will impact a lot of those on the affiliate program. Previously, the 2.5% commission rate only applied to the Japan store for apps and in-app purchases. This change brings the rate down to 2.5% across the globe. The lower rate only applies to apps and in-app purchases; content like music, movies, and books are unaffected and will remain at the 7% rate.

Updates on Commissions Starting on May 1st 2017, commissions for all app and in-app content will be reduced from 7% to 2.5% globally. All other content types (music, movies, books, and TV) will remain at the current 7% commission rate in all markets. We will also continue to pay affiliate commissions on Apple Music memberships so there are many ways to earn commissions with the program.

The other updates shared today further clarify commission rates for those on the program and more information on Affiliate Resources as a whole.